'Most significant day' in Harrogate's disability charity's history as £7.5m housing development gets under way

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£7.5m Harrogate development - Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s chief executive, said: “This will be a very significant occasion for the charity."

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, and Coun Victoria Oldham, the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, will ‘break ground’ on land at Claro Road, which will see Disability Action Yorkshire’s existing residential care home make way for three dozen supported living apartments.

The charity, which this year celebrates its 85th anniversary, has partnered with South Yorkshire-based Highstone Housing Association to develop its site, plus an adjacent parcel of land, to accommodate three apartment blocks.

This new complex, which will replace the existing 20-bed facility, will include a base for Disability Action Yorkshire support staff, who will be on site 24-hours-a-day.

The first phase of the scheme will see the construction of 24, one and two-bed apartments, in the grounds of the current home, and on a neighbouring plot which it purchased from Harrogate Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase two will start with the demolition of the existing care home. This will be replaced with a further block housing a further 12 one and two-bed flats, plus the hub for the DAY team.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s chief executive, said: “This will be a very significant occasion for the charity, on what will possibly be one of the most significant days in our 85-year history.

“I’m delighted that Andrew Jones and Councillor Oldham will be performing the ‘breaking ground’ ceremony.

“They will be joined by a number of Claro Road residents, who are eager to move into their own home.”

Joanne Hawley, Highstone Housing Association Executive Director, said: “We are looking forward to delivering this much needed scheme for new and existing residents alongside our delivery partners Homes England and Disability Action Yorkshire.

“We have designed the development sympathetically to the local surroundings, while also holding a strong character and sense of place for residents.

“The new homes are energy-efficient and are designed to provide tenants with homes for life to suit their wide ranging needs.”