Morrisons has announced that it is offering those in the armed forces and veterans 50% off in cafés nationwide for Armed Forces Day, including at the store in Harrogate.
By Louise Perrin
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:03 BST

On Saturday June 24, anyone who comes into a Morrisons café dressed in their armed forces uniform or with a valid form of ID or a medal/badge can receive 50% off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes.

Available for one day only, this heroic deal is to thank the thousands of military personnel who have gone above and beyond for their country.

Military personnel can enjoy hot menu favourites including a Roast Beef or Half Roast Chicken Dinner for just £3.74, Fish and Chips for £3.49 or Bangers and Mash for just £2.49.

Military personnel and veterans dressed in armed forces uniforms or with a valid form of identification, medal or badge will be entitled to receive fifty percent off hot meals, hot drinks and cakes at Morrisons cafés nationwide this Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day. Photo credit : Owen Humphreys/PA WireMilitary personnel and veterans dressed in armed forces uniforms or with a valid form of identification, medal or badge will be entitled to receive fifty percent off hot meals, hot drinks and cakes at Morrisons cafés nationwide this Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day. Photo credit : Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Military personnel and veterans dressed in armed forces uniforms or with a valid form of identification, medal or badge will be entitled to receive fifty percent off hot meals, hot drinks and cakes at Morrisons cafés nationwide this Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day. Photo credit : Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
To make the deal even sweeter, those in the forces and veterans can choose from a selection of cakes such as Victoria sponge or Chocolate Fudge cake for just £1.44.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manager, says: “We’re honoured to be offering those currently serving in the armed forces and veterans 50% off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes in our cafés as a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

Customers who scan their Morrisons More card at the till will also receive 600 points when spending £6 or more in a Morrisons café.

Morrisons Armed Forces Day deal will be available in all Morrisons cafés, including the Harrogate store at Plumpton Park, Harrogate, on Saturday June 24 and can't be used with any other offer or promotion.

The half-price hot meals menu includes favourites such as a roast beef or half roast chicken dinner for £3.75, fish and chips for £3.50 or bangers and mash for just £2.50, as well as a selection of cakes. Photo credit : Owen Humphreys/PA WireThe half-price hot meals menu includes favourites such as a roast beef or half roast chicken dinner for £3.75, fish and chips for £3.50 or bangers and mash for just £2.50, as well as a selection of cakes. Photo credit : Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The half-price hot meals menu includes favourites such as a roast beef or half roast chicken dinner for £3.75, fish and chips for £3.50 or bangers and mash for just £2.50, as well as a selection of cakes. Photo credit : Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
