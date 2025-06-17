More revealed about new London-inspired pizza bar being launched in Harrogate

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST
More details have been revealed about a new neighbourhood pizza bar in Harrogate which is causing something of a stir around town.

The new London-inspired Neapolitan style pizza bar called North Slice is the latest initiative from Hoxton North, one of Harrogate’s most popular and high-quality independent coffee houses.

With the new business at 75a Cold Bath Road in the throes of a conversion from its previous life as Catherine Smith Vintage Fashion, the owners have set out their intentions and what they will be offering customers.

"We've been sharing stories since 2013 with our Breakfast and Brunch Restaurant Hoxton North.

Creating a buzz - The new Harrogate pizza bar North Slice on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
"North Slice is a continuation of that, by bringing people together to connect and share stories over great pizza.

"We aim to create an intimate, friendly space that feels like home. Our pizzas are the product of a love affair inspired by the best pizzerias of Naples, New York City and London, but different – adequate toppings, vegetarian alternatives and unexpected flavours.

"We play music that we love and focus on service with personality.

Under the slogan “Every slice will tell a story”, the very name of North Slice has been appearing in the form of a red and white logo which has popped up in unexpected places since May.

North Slice has also been advertising for staff with the following brief: "Could you connect and share stories with people to make every customer feel looked after?

"We are looking for someone who can run our restaurant with confidence."

