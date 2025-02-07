More details revealed about indie Harrogate cafe's biggest redevelopment in 12 years

More details have been revealed about the redevelopment of one of Harrogate’s most popular independent cafes with the news that its bakers shop will not be closing as work goes on.

After operating for more than 12 years, the Scandi-inspired Baltzersen's under owner Paul Rawlinson has seen a lot of changes within the business and the environment in which it operates.

When its cafe closes for a shake-up on February 23, its Bakeri shop a few doors along on Oxford Street will remain open.

When the two-week period of refurbishment is completed, that’s when customers will notice the difference as Bakeri moves into the cafe which will be renamed Bakeri Baltzersen.

Major changes - Paul Rawlinson, owner of Harrogate's independent Nordic-inspired cafe and bakery Baltzersen. (Picture contributed)

The reopening after half-term will unveil a larger counter displaying breads and pastries made at Baltzersen's own bakery production unit.

The existing cafe’s daytime food menu will be scrapped and replaced by a range of new tasty hot and cold options.

A spokesperson for Baltzersen's expanded on the changes to come.

"Since establishing Bakeri Baltzersen, that side of the business has accelerated and has overtaken the cafe to become the main part of the business.

"We have been looking at the financial performance of the cafe and also how it fits alongside the rest of the business and our conclusion is that we need to make a change.

"We intend to close the cafe following the half-term holiday period on February 23.

"We will undertake a programme of works including installing a new floor, changes to decoration and the installation of a new front counter that will last two weeks.

"The frontage of the cafe will be repainted and new signage in the 'Bakeri Baltzersen' branding will be installed.

"Following this work the location will re-open as a 'Bakeri Baltzersen' shop and cafe.

"Once it has re-opened the current bakery shop will close.”

The redeveloped cafe will then offer a core range of hot and cold sandwiches with, perhaps, the return of the Scandi-style open sandwich.

These will be supplemented with a regular selection of specials, hot savouries and baking throughout the day to offer sausage rolls and more.