More big names will perform on the Stray in Harrogate tonight - here are the full timings for The Pigeon Detectives and UK Foo Fighters as part of the UCI cycling championships

More big names will perform on the Stray tonight as part of Harrogate's UCI Road World Championships celebrations.
Yesterday saw legendary Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker take to the stage at the UCI fan zone, and today it's the turn of Indie rock band The Pigeon Detectives and UK Foo Fighters.
Set times
UK Foo Fighters - 6.05pm
The Pigeon Detectives - 7.40pm
Tomorrow, The Feeling will round off the UCI celebrations with a set starting at 6.30pm.