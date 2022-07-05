Moorland classes for Nidderdale

The youngsters had an opportunity to rescue and evacuate their teachers off the moor with Upper Wharfdale Mountain Rescue, watch sheep being sheared with the local farmer and test out fire extinguishing equipment with the gamekeepers.

“This year’s Let’s Learn Moor theme was protection - the protection of people and communities, carbon, and wildlife,” said a spokesman.

“The children got to meet the people and organisations that help to protect our stunning moorland landscapes and species including gamekeepers, farmers and representatives of Yorkshire Water, the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) as well as the mountain rescue and fire brigade.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local school children take part in the Let's Learn Moor event on the Dallowgill Estate in Nidderdale near Ripon. Photograph: Stuart Boulton

More than 9,000 children have now attended Let’s Learn Moor events since the project was launched in 2017 – 3,000 of them at eight events across the north of England this week alone.

The events are coordinated by Countryside Learning and the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) and involve more than 50 partner organisations, including regional moorland groups.

The Nidderdale events were organised by the Nidderdale Regional Moorland Group.