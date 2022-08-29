Missing person: Police appeal for information on missing Harrogate woman
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Harrogate woman.
The 73-year-old, named only as Judith, was last seen walking along Harcourt Road in Harrogate at around 10.30am Saturday morning and has not been seen or heard from since.
A statement on social media channels and on the North Yorkshire Police website says: “CCTV cameras have seen Judith then turn right and walk in the direction of East Parade but we have been unable to trace her movements after this – could you have seen her in this area?
“Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Judith as she requires daily medication and it is not believed she has this with her. She also only has a limited amount of cash.”
Judith is described as white, thin with medium length white hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.
Anyone who can help locate Judith is asked to contact police as a matter of urgency.