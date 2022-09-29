News you can trust since 1836
Missing Harrogate man found safe and well

The Harrogate man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found safe and well according to North Yorkshire Police.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:31 am
The police issued an appeal for help yesterday afternoon after the man had failed to return home since Tuesday.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The missing 40-year-old man from the Harrogate area has been found safe and well.

“Officers thank the public for their help with this appeal.”

We have since removed all of our coverage from our website and social media accounts.

