Mini bus service to arrive in Nidderdale

The vehicle, which has been bought with Nidderdale Plus Community Hub and North Yorkshire County Council funds, will arrive on June 14 after manufacture delays caused by covid.

Helen Flynn, Executive Director of Nidderdale Plus, said: “It has been a long wait but we are all delighted that the minibus is soon to arrive.

“The minibus will be used for providing day trips and regular runs to local market days, as well as being available for group hire by local clubs, charities and schools, etc.”

She explained that the community will have a say in how it could be used.

“We want to find out from local people what kind of destinations and regular days out they would like to see us putting on,” said Helen.

“So, we have a paper survey available for people to fill in that is available both at the Community Hub and at Nidderdale Charity Shop on Pateley High Street.

“We will also be making an on-line form available on our website, which will be placed on the home page at: https://www.nidderdaleplus.org.uk.

“We will be very grateful to people for taking the time to fill in the survey, as it will help us design the services that people will find most useful.”

Helen added: “We are very grateful to North Yorkshire County Council for helping us to provide this new service.