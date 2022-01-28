Mind set up outreach service in Pateley Bridge and also Ripon, Boroughbridge and Masham

Mind in Harrogate District has launched a weekly hub in the town and also in Ripon, Boroughbridge and Masham.

“In the current climate especially, mental health provision, awareness and education are now being much more openly discussed in general conversation,” said Ruth Griffiths, Community Development Worker.

“Furthermore, by promoting mentally healthy environments, for example in workplaces, schools and organisations etc, we can continue to break down the stigmas and stereotypes that can still prevent people from feeling able to discuss any issues they may be having and promoting open discussion on the subject.”

Mind in Harrogate District is a local independent charity and is part of the national Mind federation.

Based at the Acorn centre in Harrogate, they deliver a variety of services to support mental wellbeing.

This new outreach services offers one to one appointments in each of the areas, to provide mental health support and advice as well as information on mental health training and education.

Community Development Worker Ruth will be available at Pateley Bridge (Nidderdale Plus) on Tuesdays and Ripon Library on Fridays and Kirsty Winter will be available at Boroughbridge Community Library each Thursday and Masham Community Office each Wednesday.

Appointments are available between 10am-noon and can be arranged by contacting the relevant community worker.

Flexible packages of mental health awareness and education sessions, as well as formal Mental Health First Aid training, are available to the Ripon, Boroughbridge, Masham and Nidderdale communities as part of Mind in Harrogate’s support for local businesses, organisations and schools. Mind is also aiming to develop groups and activities in the four areas, working with Route 1 to Wellness.

Book an appointment with Ruth on 07305 049223 or [email protected]

Alternatively phone Kirsty on 07305 049296 or email [email protected]

Other services available through Mind in Harrogate District include telephone support (8.30am-5pm weekdays), a mental health befriending service and access to affordable counselling services which are accredited by the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy.

Ruth added: “As a small local charity we are always looking for new volunteers and fundraising opportunities.