Millions watch stunning Knaresborough heritage site on TV after ITN film crew arrive in town
and live on Freeview channel 276
A crew from ITV National Weather arrived in the town at around 3.15pm yesterday to film in the grounds of historic visitor attraction Knaresborough Castle, the stronghold of medieval kings overlooking the Nidd.
The weather forecaster was later seen by millions of viewers in ITN's tea-time news in the castle grounds.
The weather bulletin also showed some glorious views from the sky of Knaresborough Castle and the River Nidd from a drone.
This free piece of marketing for the town's beauty and richness of heritage wasn't missed by Knaresborough and District Chamber who posted on Facebook after the ITV broadcast: "Great to see the national ITV weather programme broadcast live from Knaresborough Castle tonight".
Knaresborough Castle is a Scheduled Ancient Monument which is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster and maintained by North Yorkshire Council.
The castle and the Courtroom Museum nearby are open to visitors Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm with the last admission at 3.30pm.