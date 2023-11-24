Millions watch stunning Knaresborough heritage site on TV after ITN film crew arrive in town

One of Knaresborough’s most famous sites has appeared in the limelight on ITN News in the sort of free publicity for its visitor economy money just can't buy.

A crew from ITV National Weather arrived in the town at around 3.15pm yesterday to film in the grounds of historic visitor attraction Knaresborough Castle, the stronghold of medieval kings overlooking the Nidd.

The weather forecaster was later seen by millions of viewers in ITN's tea-time news in the castle grounds.

The weather bulletin also showed some glorious views from the sky of Knaresborough Castle and the River Nidd from a drone.

A crew from ITV National Weather arrived in the town to shoot the weather bulletin at Knaresborough Castle for ITN News. (Picture Gerard Binks)

This free piece of marketing for the town's beauty and richness of heritage wasn't missed by Knaresborough and District Chamber who posted on Facebook after the ITV broadcast: "Great to see the national ITV weather programme broadcast live from Knaresborough Castle tonight".

Knaresborough Castle is a Scheduled Ancient Monument which is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster and maintained by North Yorkshire Council.