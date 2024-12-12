'Milestone' partnership for Harrogate business set to boost net zero projects in the town

A Harrogate company is set for major expansion after the launch of a strategic partnership which promises a boost to the town's burgeoning green economy.

Energy Oasis’s partnership with Chieftan Group marks a significant milestone for a company determined to remain at the forefront of the renewable energy sector.

Not only has it delivered additional investment, allowing Energy Oasis to invest more in its local workforce.

The Harrogate firm has also relocated its head office to 2 Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, providing a dynamic and collaborative space for creativity and innovation.

Combined with leadership changes, it’s a major step forward for the company which provides vital support to businesses and communities in moving towards net zero with confidence.

Together, with the expertise and strategic vision of Chieftan Group, Energy Oasis is poised to make a significant impact in the renewable energy sector, ensuring a prosperous green economy for Harrogate.

The founder of Energy Oasis, Mike Kaye, said: "This partnership with Chieftan Group is a transformational step forward for Energy Oasis.

"By leveraging their strategic expertise, we can accelerate innovation and deliver tailored energy solutions that empower our clients to achieve Net Zero confidently.”

The Group Managing Director of Chieftan Group, Ian Cochrane, said: “The Chieftan Group started almost 25 years ago as a collection of internal construction and property-related businesses and this has since grown to a successful portfolio of businesses across multiple different industries.

"We see the ever-growing renewable energy market and all its associated offshoots as a key industry we wish to invest in, and we are delighted to announce our investment within Energy Oasis.

"This collaboration reinforces our commitment to growth and operational excellence and enables us to create a meaningful impact for businesses and North Yorkshire communities.”

Integral to this new phase for Energy Oasis is the promotion of Rob Barker to Managing Director and the role of Neil Morris in the firm’s Financial Directorship.

Energy Oasis’s team of zero-carbon specialists work closely with clients to design bespoke installations in areas such as Solar PV systems, wind turbines and energy storage.

For more information, visit: https://www.energyoasis.org.uk/