Midwife who works in Harrogate wins 'Independent Midwife of the Year 2022/23'

Midwife Amanda Wardle has been presented as winner of the Independent Midwife of the Year 2022/23 at the Prestige Awards.

By Amanda WardleContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

Ms Wardle works in both the Harrogate and Ilkley areas, providing an excellent private service to families seeking additional support and reassurance during pregnancy and in the early days with a newborn baby.

Founder of My Calm Birth Ltd, Ms Wardle has been helping families prepare for the birth of their babies for more than three decades.

She is a private independent midwife and hypnobirthing teacher, offering a wide range of antenatal and postnatal packages for families in the Ilkley and Harrogate areas.

Amanda Wardle - the winner of Independent Midwife of the Year 2022/23Amanda Wardle - the winner of Independent Midwife of the Year 2022/23
Her wealth of experience working previously in the NHS and in the last decade privately, means that she is able to provide excellent support to her clients during an important time of their lives.The judges praised the approachability of Ms Wardle, who describes every appointment she makes as if she were visiting a friend.

Ms Wardle is committed to ensuring pregnant families feel completely supported throughout their antenatal and immediate postnatal periods.

Most of the work is carried out face-to-face in the comfort of clients homes at times to suit them.

Her support may consist of a single appointment to chat through a decision making process, right through to taking over the complete midwifery care.

Often clients will engage Ms Wardle in supplementary appointments, running alongside their NHS care.

Remote consultations are also available for those not living in the local areas.

Ms Wardle also offers award winning hypnobirthing and antenatal courses, breech baby moxibustion treatment and birth trauma support.

