Michelin Guide listing for Boston Spa eatery

Elizabeth Cottam, chef patron and owner of dining experiences HOME, CORA and The Owl eateries will be holding a French bistro evening on Thursday March 17 to celebrate the listing.

“So proud to be featured in the Michelin Guide at such an early stage of the CORA journey,” said Elizabeth who explained that the businesses opened during lockdown.

“The celebration dinner is something we have put together especially to honour, with a french bistro special menu on Thursday March 17.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant’s inclusion in the Michelin Guide is particularly impressive after having opened just last year and joins Elizabeth Cottam’s HOME in the esteemed guide.

The Michelin Guide highlighted CORA’s versatility, and how it offers something for everyone: “from brunch through to dinner and from single dishes to multi-course tasting menus”.

“CORA is designed to be enjoyed by everyone from our baked-in house treats, to our Sunday lunches, to special occasion dinners,” added Elizabeth.

“We are so passionate here about the senior team being all women and I love developing female chefs and welcoming women into this industry, which is very white male heavy.”

When lockdown hit, Liz and her business partner, Mark Owens, decided to divide responsibility with Mark overseeing Leeds-based The Owl and Liz focusing on HOME.