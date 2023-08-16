Metal Thunder music event is back to raise funds for charity in honour of late Harrogate musician Chris Bramhall

Chris Bramhall's F.E. Metal Thunder VIII will take place at the Bilton Club on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm to 11pm.

The local music talent taking part will be raising funds for Fighting Ependymoma, which was set up in memory of Chris Bramhall who died from a rare form of brain cancer in January 2013 at the age of just 21 after a battle fought with courage and dignity.

Born in Harrogate in 1991, Chris went to Coppice Valley Primary School and Harrogate High School.

Among the bands paying tribute to his memory in this year’s charity event will be FWF, Pips, Hell Fire Jack, Calm, Stiletto Farm, Ericbana, Baby Gun and Fatalist.