Metal Thunder music event is back to raise funds for charity in honour of late Harrogate musician Chris Bramhall

An all-day rock music event which has raised thousands of pounds for charity in honour of the late Harrogate musician Chris Bramhall is to return next month.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Chris Bramhall's F.E. Metal Thunder VIII will take place at the Bilton Club on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm to 11pm.

The local music talent taking part will be raising funds for Fighting Ependymoma, which was set up in memory of Chris Bramhall who died from a rare form of brain cancer in January 2013 at the age of just 21 after a battle fought with courage and dignity.

Born in Harrogate in 1991, Chris went to Coppice Valley Primary School and Harrogate High School.

Among the bands paying tribute to his memory in this year’s charity event will be FWF, Pips, Hell Fire Jack, Calm, Stiletto Farm, Ericbana, Baby Gun and Fatalist.

Ependymoma is a form of cancer in the brain or spine.

