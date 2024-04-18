Messages of support pouring in for Harrogate candidate in The Apprentice final as Lord Sugar makes his choice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The successful businesswoman who owns North Studio gyms in Leeds and Harrogate, is up against pie company owner Phil Turner from Bognor Regis for the prize of becoming Lord Sugar’s business partner with a £250,000 investment.

Tonight’s final episode will see the two rivals asked to launch their business, create a new brand for their company, produce a digital billboard and shoot a TV advert before pitching to Lord Sugar and industry experts at a black-tie event.

Hopes are high the Harrogate finalist will join the ranks of past winners such as Tim Campbell, the first-ever winner in 2005; Alana Spencer, the 2016 champion, and last year’s winner Marnie Swindells.

In the final of BBC TV's The Apprentice - Recent days have seen a huge wave of support for Harrogate's Rachel Woolford who owns North Studio gyms. (Picture contributed)

Recent days have seen a huge wave of support for Rachel who opened her first gym in Leeds during Covid before adding a second at Wellington House on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

Bramham Moor Pony Club, of which she was member when younger, posted: "A big congratulations and good luck to former Bramham Moor PC member Rachel who has made it to the final of this years Apprentice."

The Grammar School at Leeds paid tribute to Rachel as an alumnus, posting "From leaving a graduate scheme in order to follow her guts, to making that gap in the market work for her, Rachel proved that a fulfilling career is not always a straight pathway."

A bar in Leeds is even hosting a special party for Rachel tonight, posting: “Tonight we will have everything crossed for Rachel Woolford as we are proud to host the official ’The Apprentice Final 2024’ party for her tonight.”

Win or lose – and we hope it is win – Rachel Woolford’s profile has now become nationwide after flying the flag in front of millions of TV viewers.

Last month saw her invited as a VIP guest at The Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.