'Mesmerizing' new installation by artist Liz West is set to transform Harrogate gallery this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “mesmerizing” exhibition is to be launched at a Harrogate art gallery this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acclaimed British artist Liz West is inviting audiences to experience a dazzling interplay of light, space and reflection inside Mercer Art Gallery.

In a unique collaboration, West’s work has inspired the Leeds-based electronic producer, musician and artist Cherry Seraph, alias Sophie Russell, to create a new sound piece which will play continuously in the publicly-owned gallery on Swan Road in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from April 13 to October 5, the exhibition is called H.A.P.P.Y as a counterbalance to Liz’s personal experience of Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.), a condition linked to the shorter and darker days of Autumn and Winter.

Acclaimed British artist Liz West is inviting audiences to experience a dazzling interplay of light, space and reflection at Harrogate's Mercer Art Gallery. (Picture contributed)

Liz West has exhibited internationally, with works featured in galleries, museums, and public spaces worldwide.

At the heart of the new exhibition in Harrogate is Our Colour Reflection, an immersive artwork, composed of 765 multi-coloured mirrored discs arranged across the floor, which transforms its environment into a vibrant spectacle of shifting colour and luminosity.

The installation harnesses natural and artificial light to create an ever-changing landscape of reflections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mirrors bounce colour onto walls, ceilings, and viewers themselves, encouraging interaction and personal interpretation.

Liz West said: "It is such a great pleasure to be exhibiting my work at Mercer Art Gallery in this beautiful spa town.

"With the window coverings in the elegant Spa Promenade Room being removed for the first time in decades, the interplay of colour and light within the space will be kaleidoscopic and dynamic.”