Mercury Prize nominated rock band that 'wowed' Harrogate music fans is to celebrate 20th anniversary
A Mercury Prize nomination, film soundtracks, an appearance on Jools Holland’s BBC show Later, a headlining show at the Barbican in London and a tour of the USA.
One thing hasn’t changed since this restlessly inventive band led by polymath Sunderland brothers Peter and Davis Brewis played for the Harrogate International Festival Fringe in the summer of 2010.
They still do things their way or they don’t do them all.
On the eve of Field Music’s 20th anniversary tour, which swings the way of Leeds’ legendary Brudenell Social Club on Friday, November 7, Peter Brewis told me: “I’m surprised by the things we have achieved but what myself and David are most proud of since we formed is we’ve just done what we wanted.
"We still do whatever feels fresh and if it doesn’t feel fresh, we don’t do it.”
The tour will see the eternally creative Field Music revisit their much-loved self-titled debut album and Tones of the Town, from 2005 and 2007, respectively.
In the digital era of global streaming juggernauts, the Brewis brothers were never likely to make a fortune and they haven’t.
Despite picking up critical acclaim along the way and fans like the late Prince, Field Music once told The Guardian that they only earned £5,000 a year.
Their sense of humour still remains intact, if not their wallets.
"Josh Homme once described Queens of the Stone Age as a pirate ship with him as the captain,” said Peter.
"We’re more like the South Shields Ferry."
As a band with more changes of direction than the British weather, you can always rely on Field Music to do the unexpected.
Next year will see the Brewis brothers hit the road with their new Doors tribute band, aided by a member of The Futureheads.
"The Fire Doors is about having fun like we used to do as teenagers but we do take the songs seriously, we love The Doors.”
Information: https://field-music.co.uk/