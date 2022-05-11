Mental health aid group launches in Ripon

Renew Ripon is urging people to start using their newly launched services - a weekly cafe at the Arches, Holy Trinity Church - during Mental Health Awareness Week (May 9-15).

Michelle Lepine, Assistant Curate at Holy Trinity Ripon, said: “Looking after our mental health is something that concerns all of us.

“Renew Ripon is about creating space and opportunity to make our emotional well-being a priority, whether that’s having a chat, finding some quiet time, or learning a new skill or activity.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s also about reaching out and caring for those who are struggling.

“On a personal level too, enjoying this space is having a positive effect on my own wellbeing.”

The World Health Report states one in four people will suffer with their mental health at some point.

Following the pandemic Renew Ripon - which works with GPs, care providers and community groups - identified an increased need for mental health support for a wide range of issues from isolation to anxiety.

“Renew Ripon is a place where all are welcome and accepted,” added Michelle.