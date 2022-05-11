Mental health aid group launches in Ripon

Renew Ripon is urging people to start using their newly launched services - a weekly cafe at the Arches, Holy Trinity Church - during Mental Health Awareness Week (May 9-15).
Michelle Lepine, Assistant Curate at Holy Trinity Ripon, said: “Looking after our mental health is something that concerns all of us.
“Renew Ripon is about creating space and opportunity to make our emotional well-being a priority, whether that’s having a chat, finding some quiet time, or learning a new skill or activity.
“It’s also about reaching out and caring for those who are struggling.
“On a personal level too, enjoying this space is having a positive effect on my own wellbeing.”
The World Health Report states one in four people will suffer with their mental health at some point.
Following the pandemic Renew Ripon - which works with GPs, care providers and community groups - identified an increased need for mental health support for a wide range of issues from isolation to anxiety.
“Renew Ripon is a place where all are welcome and accepted,” added Michelle.
“It promotes a relaxed atmosphere, allowing members of the community to work on their mental and emotional wellbeing.” Renew Ripon is free of charge to any adults in the area and takes place on Mondays 11.30am– 1.30pm and Tuesdays 6.30pm–8.30pm.