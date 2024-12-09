Mental Elf 5k Fun Run in Knaresborough hailed huge success after raising over £7,500 for charity

The Mental Elf 5k Fun Run in Knaresborough has been hailed a resounding success, bringing festive cheer and raising vital funds for mental health services across the Harrogate district.

The event attracted runners and walkers of all ages, dressed as elves and other festive characters, making for a memorable day filled with festive fun and community spirit.

Thanks to the incredible turnout of over 250 runners, the event has already raised over £7,500, with sponsorship donations still coming in.

Proceeds will go directly to Mind in Harrogate District, funding essential mental health initiatives for children and young people, including counselling for 11 to 18 year olds and Drawing and Talking interventions for younger children.

The event featured a scenic 5k route around Conyngham Hall, following the same course as the weekly parkrun.

The event featured a scenic 5k route around Conyngham Hall, following the same course as the weekly parkrun.

Participants enjoyed a lively warm-up session led by Jimi of Coach Gyms, who also sponsored the goody bags and awarded 12-month memberships to the fastest finishers.

The fastest male finisher of the day was James Verity of Verity Frearson Estate Agents, and the fastest female finisher was Gemma Kilbride, both putting in fantastic performances.

The event was proudly sponsored by Strive Group, whose team of 16 runners joined the fun, highlighting their commitment to the cause.

Several other local businesses also entered teams, including S&SA Architects, McCormicks Solicitors and Harrogate Mumbler, demonstrating the strength of community support and the event’s appeal as a team-building opportunity.

Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate Radio hosted the event, keeping the crowd entertained with festive tunes and his warm, lively commentary.

The crowd also enjoyed a performance by the Harrogate Rock Choir and a fiercely contested fancy dress competition, with prizes donated by Mother Shipton’s Cave and Rudding Park.

The award for Best Dressed Dog went to Tilly the Spaniel, who delighted everyone with her festive outfit and took home a gift box from HG Pets.

Medals were sponsored by Verity Frearson Estate Agents, ensuring every participant had a keepsake of the day.

The sustainable wooden medals are designed to be repurposed as Christmas decorations after the event.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, officially started the race and joined participants on the course, demonstrating his commitment to mental health initiatives in the community.

Holly Astbury, Lead Organiser from Mind in Harrogate District, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of our first Mental Elf 5K Fun Run.

"The community has shown incredible support, with participants, volunteers, and sponsors all coming together to make the day truly special.

"The funds raised will go a long way in supporting mental health services for children and young people in the Harrogate district.

“The enthusiasm and generosity of everyone involved have been heart-warming.

"Corporate teams, families, and individuals all embraced the event, showing that this really is a fantastic way to come together, get active, and make a difference.

"We’re already looking forward to next year.”

The Mental Elf 5k is part of a network of around 50 events hosted by Mind across the country.

Mind in Harrogate District would like to thank everyone who took part, volunteered, or sponsored the event, making it such a success.

For more information about Mind in Harrogate District, or to donate, visit https://mindinharrogate.org.uk/mentalelf/