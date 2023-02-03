Men in Harrogate live 13 years longer in Oatlands than in Bilton Woodfield according to new report

Councillors in the Harrogate district met this week to discuss an annual health report written by North Yorkshire County Council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace.

The report draws on government public health data that breaks down average life expectancy levels by council ward boundary.

These figures show that men in Bilton Woodfield live, on average, until 74 whereas just a few miles away in Oatlands they live to 87.

Bilton Woodfield is the most deprived ward in Harrogate whereas the Oatlands ward includes some of the most expensive streets in Yorkshire, including Fulwith Mill Lane.

Ms Wallace said there is a higher prevalence of factors such as smoking in more deprived areas and that employment types and education can contribute to the differences in life expectancy.

The data also reveals that women live to 91 in Claro, which includes villages north of Knaresborough.

However, in Knaresborough Eastfield the average life expectancy for females is far lower at 78.

The average life expectancy for men in England is 79 and for women it’s 83.

Improving lifestyles

The report also said the number of higher risk drinkers in England has increased since the pandemic, with the heaviest drinkers and those in lower socioeconomic groups increasing their consumption the most.

John Mann, Conservative councillor for Pannal, asked Ms Wallace what the council is doing to help people stop drinking and drug-taking in the Harrogate district.

He said: “I’m interested in reducing excessive drinking, I mean we all like a drink, but some people go to excess which is not good for you.

"Drinking at home or socially is a bit addictive and does affect family life and career progression and health.

Ms Wallace said the council is currently drafting a new alcohol strategy to replace the previous document from 2014-2019.

She added: “When people need support around alcohol we have a commissioned service with Horizons but we need to get some whole population messages out there.

"You’re absolutely right for the potential of excessive drinking and what that might mean.