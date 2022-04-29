Memory Lane Cafe welcomes MP

Mr Jones, who has been a supporter of the Dementia Friendly Cafe at Gracious Street Methodist Church since 2016, was a welcome sight to the session.

“Andrew has always been a great support of the café over the years and so it was great to welcome him back to help the volunteers put on a great café for the users after it had to close like many other community groups due to Covid,” said a spokesman for the group.

Andrew joined in with the Easter celebrations, buttering the hot cross buns for all to enjoy. Attendees also enjoyed a festive art activity.

Mr Jone has also taken part in a number of the annual Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walks.

In recognition of the Café’s thanks, they were delighted to present Andrew with a letter opener and pen set engraved with a personal message from the Memory Lane Café.

Members of the group are living with dementias such as and Alzheimer’s and Vascular.

Their symptoms vary but can include memory loss, confusion, decline in confidence, communication, cognition and mobility among others.

The activity café allows people to relax, exercise the mind and enjoy the company of others.

“Whilst stigma associated with dementia is declining, it can be the case that some friends and family find it difficult to cope and withdraw from the person with dementia, leaving them either embarrassed, lonely or upset,” added the spokesman.

“Our group of friends can get a break from this by meeting regularly in an activity café environment where everyone can feel secure.

“Mental and physical stimulation is considered to be helpful to people with dementia and the opportunity for the carers to be able to relax with others in similar situations around them and to lift the weight of sole responsibility for a while is invaluable.

“We have various activities from creative art, to musical entertainment and indoor games.

“Once a year we have a trip out to somewhere which is dementia friendly.”