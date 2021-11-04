Memorial golf event raises £1.2k

Golfers from across the region went to Knaresborough Golf Club to compete at the charity competition, held in remembrance of avid golfer Lee Flintoft who passed away at the age of 37 in 2009.

Lee worked for Knaresborough-based SB Utilities, which would hold frequent golf days to increase networking opportunities for the company.

After his death, the corporate event became a charity fundraiser in his memory raising over £6,000 to date for local charities since the first competition.

Flashback to 2008 and Lee Flintoft, Andrew Cooke (SBU Client), Robert Harris (SBU employee).

Golfers from across the region took part in the competition which was won by Gordon Dunn who took home the coveted trophy.

Lee’s sister, Tina Harris said: “As a family, we think it is wonderful that everyone involved is fundraising for such a fantastic cause.

“Lee meant so much to his family and friends that they have continued to fundraise in his name for the last 12 years for the care he received at HDFT.

“This year we raised £1,200 at the golf day. Darren Swales, Commercial Manager at Knaresborough Golf Club, puts a lot of time and effort into this event every year and I would like to thank him for his help.”

Winner of the 2021 memorial trophy Gordon Dunn.

Darren Swales, said: “Over the past 12 years we have held the event at numerous golf courses from Knaresborough, Alwoodley to Darlington.

“Over this time, more than 250 people have competed for the trophy and helped raise money for brilliant local causes.

“Maintaining this tradition means a lot to us and I’m so glad we managed to ensure its continuation into 2021 and beyond.”

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager said: “We would like to thank the organisers of the Lee Flintoft Charity Golf Tournament and the players for this fabulous donation which continues to make life changing differences to our, service users, patients, their families and staff.”