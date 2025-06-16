Members of the first-ever Harrogate Town Council give their support to ensuring Remembrance Parade happens

Harrogate Town Council is off and running making a minor bit of history for the town which may end up counting for a lot more.

At the first meeting of the new parish council since elections in May, councillors voted in favour of a motion to formally commit the council to supporting and facilitating an annual Remembrance Parade in the town.

It’s the first decision since the town council was established to fill the void left by the creation of North Yorkshire Council as a new unitary authority in 2023 and the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council in the same year.

Although the decision itself was a long-standing tradition that honours the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces and the wider community, it was still a significant moment.

The motion received cross-party support and was passed by a clear majority.

But the dominant Liberal Democrats have expressed disappointment that the Reform UK councillor chose to abstain on the vote; the only councillor present who didn’t vote in favour.

Coun Monika Slater, who represents New Park Ward, said: "We are proud that the motion passed, but we are saddened that it did not receive unanimous support.

"The decision by the Reform UK councillor to abstain sends a troubling message to veterans, service families, and all those who value this solemn occasion.”

"Liberal Democrat town councillors reaffirm their commitment to working with local veterans’ organisations, the Royal British Legion, and community groups to ensure the Remembrance Parade is a respectful and inclusive civic event.”

Coun David Allardyce, Liberal Democrat Town Councillor for Bilton Grange, said: “Remembrance is a deeply important part of our community’s identity, a moment each year where Harrogate comes together to reflect on the cost of conflict and the value of peace.

"Last night’s vote was about ensuring that this important tradition is properly supported by the Town Council going forward.

"This is a tangible difference that we can make to people’s lives in Harrogate."

But Reform UK Councillor David Goodall said he had relatives who had served their country and his only concerns were practical ones.

"The motion before the new Harrogate Town Council was never about whether the annual Remembrance Parade should happen, “ said Mr Goodall.

"That has never been in doubt. It was about whether the new Town Council should take over its organisation from those who have long managed it successfully.

"While I was open to the Council taking on this responsibility, I had real concerns about its current capacity and experience to handle such a significant event, including complex issues like road closures.

"Remembrance is deeply personal to me - my grandfather and my wife’s father both served in the armed forces.

"It deserves respect, not political point-scoring.

"I understand the importance of honouring our veterans with dignity and unity.”

In May’s elections, the Lib Dems won 15 wards, the Conservatives two and Reform one.

There was also one independent win.