Meet the Harrogate entrepreneur who is revolutionising how we honour loved ones for the digital age

A groundbreaking new businesss in Harrogate inspired by a heartbreaking situation during Covid is aiming to roll out its concept of digital tributes to loved ones to families across the UK.

Founded by Simon Edward, Treasured Moments was born from a deeply personal experience during the pandemic.

In 2020, during a time when traditional funerals and memorial services were impacted by lockdowns, Simon, like millions of others, was faced with the traumatic challenge of not being able to hold a proper ceremony for his father and to have other’s celebrate his life alongside him and his family.

Determined to find a way to commemorate his life, Simon turned to technology to create a digital tribute – a video showcasing his father’s life, interwoven with messages from loved ones and cherished photographs.

“Losing my father in a time of uncertainty was not only difficult enough in itself, but to pair that with the idea of not being able to celebrate his life with those who loved him most filled me with dread,” said Simon.

“The response I received after sharing my father’s tribute was overwhelming.

"It became clear that there was a real need for a service that could help people celebrate their loved ones in a personal, meaningful way."

From that moment, Treasured Moments was born.

Under the umbrella of Simon’s parent company, My Digital Hero, renowned for its digital marketing expertise which is also based in Harrogate, the new venture is now offering a variety of services designed to help families create lasting digital tributes, from video memorials, animated photo montages, and custom-made tribute websites.

Simon said: "Our vision is simple. We want to help people by creating online tribute sites that feel as unique and carefully crafted as a piece of memorial jewellery.

"Your tribute page can include pictures, messages of sympathy and even custom-made videos.”

After personally investing £15,000 in the launch of the business, Simon is now focused on expanding Treasured Moments. engaging with funeral directors and potential investors to help spread the service to families across the UK.

More information on Treasured Moments at: https://www.treasuredmoments.co.uk/