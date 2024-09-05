Meet the caring Harrogate plumber who now carries a defibrillator in his van

A Harrogate plumber has talked about how the life-changing shock of a customer’s collapse inspired his decision to carry a defibrillator in his van.

Harrogate man Henry Ogden, 36, who runs PAX Plumbing & Heating Ltd, said: “I was doing some work on a house for an older couple when the lady collapsed in the living room.

"I called 999 straightaway but I was panicking, really.

"I think she was suffering from angina.

The caring plumber with a defibrillator - Harrogate man Henry Ogden who runs PAX Plumbing & Heating Ltd. (Picture contributed)

"I tried to help but she wasn’t responding.

"Fortunately, the paramedics got there quickly and took her to hospital.”

The caring plumbing and heating engineer decided he needed to be better prepared should a similar emergency situation ever happen again.

Based in Staveley near Knaresborough, he now carries an automated defibrillator every day at work and has also undergone Level 2 training on CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation)and AED (automated external defibrillator).

His van now bears a sticker saying "AED Emergency Defibrillator".

The powerful impact of the incident was amplified by Henry’s own family history.

As a result, Mr Ogden is now a firm believer in the life-saving importance of defibrillators.

What’s more he believes that as many tradesman as possible should follow his course of action.

"If someone collapses with a cardiac arrest, the chances of survival can be as low as 1%.

"With a defibrillator, that rises to from between 50% and 70%.

"If more trades people carried a defibrillator at work, it would create a whole network of people who could, potentially, save people’s lives.

"Speaking personally, I now feel more confident of doing CPR since I had my training.”

More information on cardiac arrests at: https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/how-to-do-cpr