Meet the artist behind a new show at traditional Harrogate gallery dazzling audiences

The British artist behind a blockbusting exhibition in Harrogate says the town’s public gallery has proven to be the perfect for a “sensory artist” to make an impact.

From Kraftwerk Berlin to Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Liz West has created immersive installations across the world, engaging the senses through the dazzling language of colour and light.

Her stunning new show at Harrogate’s Mercer Gallery called H.A.P.P.Y is composed of 765 multi-coloured mirrored discs arranged across the floor, light reflecting from the windows above in the historic building.

This very modern event in a traditional space is already proving a smash hit – to the delight of the 40-year-old artist who has worked closely with the Harrogate gallery to create a unique experience.

"I never know how the final installation is going to look until every single element is in place,” said Liz, who studied at the Glasgow School of Art.

"Myself and the Mercer Gallery’s curator Karen Southworth talked for a year about how best to use the gallery’s space.

"In the end we decided it would work best to let visitors walk around the work.

“The elegance of the installation goes so nicely with the gallery.”

With a CV encompassing artworks, sculpture, and immersive light art installations, the consistency in West’s diverse catalogue lies in being aesthetically pleasing and playful.

Visitors to the Mercer gallery are being treated to a unique experience.

Not only does H.A.P.P.Y feature a soundscape created by Leeds-based electronic producer, musician and artist Cherry Seraph, alias Sophie Russell, only the second time Liz has worked in this way.

The gallery’s side rooms also offer a rare glimpse of the artist’s drawings, sketches and neon sculptures, revealing fine art roots beneath her very contemporary art.

"One couple who saw the piece who has just come back from France said it was like the water lillies in Monet’s garden.

"My work is painterly but I’m using light rather than pigment.

"I don’t want visitors to think I am clever, it’s about the impact on people.

"I am a sensory artist at heart.”

The exhibition runs until October 5.