Medical aid shipped to Ukraine

PhysioNet has despatched three lorry loads of hospital beds, trolleys, mattresses, a portable x-ray machine, and disability aids to a military hospital in Lviv, a distribution centre in Kyliv and the Karkjiv region since April, with the most recent sent out in July.

“Ukraine registered lorries have collected the consignments, including over 760 items worth nearly £300,000,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“Transport costs of over £10,000 have been met by contributions from Rotary Clubs, including Knaresborough and the Yorkshire District 1040, as well as PhysioNet’s sponsors.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-volunteer Yorkshire charity, which was founded in 2005 by Knaresborough Rotarian Peter Thompson, collects and refurbishes discarded mobility and physiotherapy equipment.

These include wheelchairs, Zimmer frames, crutches, walking sticks which are then redistributed for use by disabled children and adults in developing countries. “The equipment would otherwise be sent for scrap,” added the spokesman.

It also has a team of volunteer health care professionals who continue to monitor how the equipment supplied is used by the community.

“They have made numerous very successful visits to recipients in different countries, not only providing training for local physios and teachers but also to ensure the correct distribution and monitoring of equipment,” added the spokesman.

“Technical support and training includes assembly of equipment, assessing children’s needs, matching equipment to each individual, adjusting and maintaining equipment, alongside training for recipients and therapists.”