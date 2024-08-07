Medals, shocks and bust-ups as Harrogate's Olympic heroes shine in Paris 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s heroes in Team GB have had an action-packed Olympics so far with life-time bests, heated altercations and medal wins at Paris.

From former St John Fisher Catholic High School student Jacob Fincham-Dukes’s magnificent final placing in the long jump for Great Britain, to middle distance runner George Mills’s heated exchange with a French’ runner in the 5,000m and former Harrogate District Diving Club member Jack Laugher’s latest medal, it’s been a exciting fortnight for Harrogate’s sporting heroes.

Georgie Brayshaw

Rowing

Gold medal winning performance - Rower Georgie Brayshaw, 30, from Harrogate, triumphed in the boat for Team GB at the Paris Olympics. Picture contributed)

Georgie Brayshaw, 30, from Harrogate, triumphed in the rowing boat at Paris, 15 years after a serious horse riding accident placed her into a coma with doubts she would ever walk again.

Last Wednesday, July 31, Georgie won GB's first ever Olympic gold medal in the very last stroke of the race in the Women's quadruple sculls – with fellow heroes Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott and Lauren Henry.

The team won in six minutes 16.31 seconds, with the Dutch team just 0.15 seconds behind.

Jacob Fincham-Dukes

Harrogate-born diver Jack Laugher, 29, took his fourth medal in four Olympic games last Friday when he and diving partner Anthony Harding won bronze in the Men's synchronised 3m springboard. (Picture contributed)

Long jump

In 2015 when Jacob was 18, Harrogate Advertiser's then Sports Editor Ed White wrote about the Harrogate athlete winning a surprise silver medal at the European Junior (U20) Championships in Eskilstuna in Sweden.

On Tuesday this week, Jacob, now aged 27, achieved a fantastic fifth place in the final of the men's long jump, not a sport GB always excels at, jumping 8.14m, not far behind Greece's Miltiádis Tentóglou’s winning jump of 8.48m.

Jack Laugher

Flashback to teenage days in Harrogate - Long jumper Jacob Fincham-Duke, now aged 27, finished an impressive fifth in the men's long jump final at the Paris Olympics. (Picture Adrian Murray)

Diving

Born in Harrogate, the former Ripon Grammar student is taking part in his fourth Olympics.

The 29-year-old took his fourth medal in four Olympic games last Friday when he and diving partner Anthony Harding won bronze in the Men's synchronised 3m springboard.

Earlier today, Wednesday, Jack progressed to tomorrow, Thursday’s final of the Men's 3m Springboard Diving, qualifying third with a score of 467.05 pts.

George Mills

Middle distance runner

There was disappointment for George Mills, 25, the son of Harrogate-based former top professional footballer Danny Mills, last Saturday night when he failed to progress through the 1500m semi-finals at Paris after being forced to do things the hard way and battle through a repechage to reach that stage.

Having admitted to “messing up in the first round”, it was impossible to fault George for his resilience.

Running in the 5000m earlier this week, he managed to get reinstated after a fall in the heats.

His entry to this Saturday’s forthcoming 5000m final in Paris was secured after he squared up at the end of the race to Frenchman Hugo Hay who had triggered the chaos on the track, telling the world “he took me out!”

Harry Hepworth

Gymnast

Harrogate-born gymnast Harry Hepworth became the first British man to win an Olympic vault medal with bronze in a high-quality final in Paris in his very first Olympics.

Despite a historic back problem; he has suffered from Perthes disease from a young age, Hepworth's score of 14.949 bettered that of compatriot and reigning world and European vault champion Jake Jarman (14.933), who finished fourth.

Lizzie Deignan

Cyclist

The former Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley student, who lived in Harrogate, finished her Olympic career with another typical display of courage on the road,

Just ten days after an “medical emergency”, the 2015 World road race champion, the 2014 Commonwealth Games road race champion and silver medallist in the London Olympics in 2012, took party in the women's road race at the Paris Olympic Games.

There wasn’t to be another medal but Lizzie, and her GB colleagues – Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Henderson – all putting on a phenomenal show with all three riders making the split with Lizzie eventually finishing in 12th position.