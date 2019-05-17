McDonald’s volunteers pick up 18 bags of litter

A group of 18 volunteers from Knaresborough’s McDonald’s have teamed up with Friends of Aspin Pond and Knaresborough SPARKS to litter pick in their local area as part of the national Great British Spring Clean.

The group embarked on the challenge to give St James Retail Park a Spring refresh, with the team of volunteers collecting an impressive 18 bags of litter from the site.

As well as the Great British Spring Clean, McDonald’s will be carrying out litter pick events throughout the summer.

McDonald’s franchisee Pritpal Singh, who owns and operates the Knaresborough restaurant, said: “I would like to thank Friends of Aspin Pond and Knaresborough SPARKS as well as my staff who worked hard to organise it.

“Everyone’s efforts were greatly appreciated.”