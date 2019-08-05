Mayor steps in at dance group

The Dancing for Wellbeing Group recently welcomed the Mayor of Knaresborough, Cllr Christine Willoughby, to its Friday group summer party at Knaresborough’s Chain Lane Community Hub.

The group is one of six weekly sessions run by Dancing for Wellbeing in the Harrogate district to help older people with health and mobility problems improve their sense of physical, emotional and social well-being.

The Mayor of Knaresborough, Cllr Christine Willoughby, joined the Dancing for Wellbeing group at Chain Lane Community Hub.

Mayor, Cllr Christine Willoughby, said: “It was lovely to attend the summer party of Dancing for Wellbeing and I was pleased to see so many older people really enjoying themselves in a safe and friendly atmosphere.

“There were no barriers to anyone, all were invited to join in, whatever their abilities or physical condition. I had a great time, thanks for the invitation.”

Dancing for Wellbeing director Jackie Terry said: “We use music that’s simply irresistible so you can’t help wanting to dance and sing along to it. We encourage everyone to go at their own pace and rhythm, and move in a way that’s right for them.

“It’s gentle and safe exercise, it’s great for company and friendship, it’s relaxing and uplifting, but above all it’s fun.

The Mayor of Knaresborough, Cllr Christine Willoughby, joined the Dancing for Wellbeing group at Chain Lane Community Hub.

“New members would be very welcome at the warm and friendly groups, so if you find other dance or exercise classes too strenuous or challenging this may be just right for you.”

Call Jackie on 01423 531235 or email her at info@dancingforwellbeing.org to find out more about the groups.