Coun Chris Thompson entered the role at the start of the King's Coronation celebrations, which he described as “a fantastic moment in time”.

He has also been busy saying farewell to long standing members of the community, giving deep thanks for their services and would like to welcome new members to the roles.

Coun Thompson said: “What a whirlwind these first two months have been!.

“The eve of the coronation saw us opening three primary school coronation picnics, including Fountains Earth School, Lofthouse, St Cuthbert’s in Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses Community Primary School.

“At each school, the head teacher assured us that the children had planned and put on the amazing picnics with little help from staff.

“Such a magical celebration.”

Disaster struck on King Street when the town's flag ripped in two on Coronation Day as PC BIll Hickson promptly saved the day.

“He managed to attach the flag from the old police station to our halyard,” Coun Thompson said.

“Even though the attachments were not the same, Bill still had the flag flying above the chamber before King Charles III arrived at the steps of Westminster.”

Coun Thompson would also like to thank Bill and wish him a long and happy retirement while welcoming PC Hickson’s replacement, PC Mike Spittlehouse, and wishes him “every success as our new resident police officer”.

Coun Thompson said: “We then headed off to represent the town at an amazing coronation celebration service in Ripon Cathedral.

“The same day our Deputy Mayor and Mayoress, Mike Holt and Dr Janet Holt, represented our town at a coronation civic service hosted by the Mayor of Boroughbridge.”

Further representation included the new Lord High Sheriff of North Yorkshire while the month of May was also the start of the new civic year.

He said: “We represented Pateley Bridge in various civic events and parades for Ripon, Knaresborough, and the Freedom of the Town Parade ceremony in Harrogate.

“The 350-troop parade from the Harrogate Army Foundation College was impressive, as was the march-by of 400 troops at the civic service for the Mayor of Ripon.”

On behalf of the local communities, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, Jonathan Larwood from Natural England, and Mike Innerdale, the regional director of National Trust Brimham Rocks, launched an installation called “The Balancing Act”, a poem written by the Laureate skilfully carved onto quarried stones of a similar age and type to Brimham Rocks.

He said: “Do go over and see the installation next time you’re there and indulge in a moment of quiet to reflect on Simon’s verses against the stunning, ancient backdrop of Brimham Rocks.”