Mayor of Pateley Bridge outlines his hopes for Nidderdale in 2025 in his New Year message

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Mayor of Pateley Bridge, here are some of my thoughts for the year ahead.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May I will hand the office of Mayor of Pateley Bridge to my successor, Mayor Elect, Coun Neil Thompson (no relation as far as I know).

Neil is well known and respected in our community, works tirelessly with our youth as Scout leader, is chair of our emergency committee and someone to whom I will be honoured to hand on the mayoral chains of office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil will make an excellent Mayor and Chair of Pateley Bridge Town Council, and I know will pursue his responsibilities with enthusiasm and diligence.

Mayor of Pateley Bridge, Coun Chris Thompson, pictured left, at the Town Shield presentation

Any of us who have recently used the Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall cannot help but to have noticed the many improvements that the hall’s management committee has made, transforming it into a venue for the future and a resource for the whole community.

I’m sure it, along with other village, community and memorial halls in the dale, will be well used this coming year thanks to the tireless efforts of their respective management teams.

I wish Nidderdale Plus, our wonderful community hub, and its new befriending service every success in 2025. Thank you to the hub and all its volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food bank hosted by St Cuthbert’s Church has helped many in 2024 and will be needed in the coming year too.

On behalf of all who have been helped by it, a huge thank you to all who have contributed so generously, and who I know will continue to support it throughout 2025 because this is the great community we are.

I hope that in 2025 the businesses in the rebranded Pateley Makers Yard will, alongside the Nidderdale Museum and Pateley High Street, become a “go to” place of Nidderdale in 2025.

I would also like to thank the small but growing group of people who are giving of their time and effort to litter pick and clear away debris from footpaths and roads around the area.

Of North Yorkshire Council, I hope that in 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will start to see more of the anticipated benefits of the former boroughs merging into a unitary council in terms of Nidderdale public transport, social housing, road repairs, drain and street cleaning, etc.

The premises gutted by the King Street fire will be rebuilt as a matter of urgency.

The Local Government Boundary Commission will rethink its ludicrous proposal to make Pateley Bridge and Upper Nidderdale part of Wharfedale in terms of North Yorkshire Council elections and administration.

I hope that in 2025 the needs of our community, our cohesion and our identity will prevail against the uncaring forces of thoughtless, bureaucratic convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My wife and I wish all the individuals, businesses and groups throughout our dale: charities, performing arts, classical arts, friendship groups, churches and faith groups, arts and crafts organisations, farmers, shops, businesses, volunteers, village associations, emergency services, retirees, town parish and county councillors, and all Nidderdale residents, a blessed and prosperous 2025.