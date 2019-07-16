May makes lengths on 80th birthday

A Tadcaster swimmer celebrated her 80th birthday by swimming for 60 minutes and raising £780.

May Holmes hauled in the cash which will be split between York Teaching Hospital and Tadcaster Swimming Pool where she completed the challenge and swims regularly.

Chris Porter Facility Manager at Tadcaster Pool said: “This is a fantastic achievement for May, she had everyone supporting her on the day and has raised lots of money.

“May swims most morning, but to complete this on a milestone birthday makes it extra special.

“On behalf of all the staff and customers at the pool – well done.

Tadcaster Swimming Pool is run as a charity, staffed mainly by volunteers.

This year it celebrates its 25th anniversary and is funded through its activity sessions - including general swimming, toddler, disabled, a canoe club, pool parties - and any donations.