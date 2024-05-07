Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abi, who was born and raised in Harrogate but now lives in Leeds, was among eight cooks to appear in last night’s episode (Monday) as knockout week began.

For the first challenge, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace set the contestants an invention test where they had 90 minutes to cook a dish of their own choice using ingredients from the Masterchef larder.

Abi, 21, served a fillet of sea bream, tomato and anchovy lentils, and creamed fennel with spinach, finished with a chive cream sauce.

Abi impressed the judges again with her invention test and her performance in the professional kitchen challenge.

Gregg said: “I like the way you’ve cooked your fish. It’s flaking apart and that’s great.”

John said Abi showed “some good ideas and good cooking”.

He added: "What you’ve done with those lentils I think is really good, almost like a pate, so it’s a lovely thick coating and when you put that on your fish it’s absolutely delicious.”

Three contestants were eliminated after the invention test but Abi progressed to the next stage, which saw the remaining five cooks get their first taste of a professional restaurant service at Nessa in Soho, London.

Working with executive chef Tom Cenci, they were given three hours to prepare dishes for a lunch service.

Abi was responsible for the first main course, a rump of lamb served with creamed spinach and an au poivre sauce.

Gregg said: “That is beautifully cooked lamb. Look how beautiful and pink and moist that is in the middle.

“I love that pepper sauce. It builds up intensity.”

John added: “I think Abi has done a really good job.”

Tom praised her “great cooking” and “beautiful presentation”.

Abi, who described the experience as “absolutely chaotic”, said: “I think I’ve improved as time has gone on.

"There were a lot more things to think about than I thought, like communicating with people, I didn’t even think about that.

“I could definitely see myself doing this as a job, but a bit more training first.”