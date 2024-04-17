Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the “basic to brilliant” round, where contestants are given the brief of taking an everyday item from their shopping basket and transforming it into something “wonderful”, Abi, who was born and raised in Harrogate but now lives in Leeds, chose to showcase onion.

She served it three ways: miso caramelised onions, citrus ponzu onion salsa and crispy fried onions, served with seared beef tataki, Asian slaw and a sesame cracker.

Judge Gregg Wallace praised her “really clever use of onion”, but she failed to win an apron at the first attempt and had to cook again to secure her place in the next round.

Abi, third from left in the yellow apron, with fellow contestants Khinley, Ben, Tatjana, Yogita and Max. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

In the next challenge, the contestants were asked to cook a brunch that included poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, all in just 45 minutes.

Abi, 21, made a gluten free brunch dish consisting of butter poached asparagus with fried nduja, topped with a poached egg, hollandaise sauce and chilli flakes.

Giving their feedback, judge John Torode described it as “a very good poached egg” and also liked her “creamy” hollandaise sauce, while Gregg said he loved the flavours and the “snap of the asparagus”.

John and Gregg put Abi through to the next round, which saw the remaining four cook a two-course meal for a panel of previous Masterchef contestants, including two former champions.

Abi is through to the Masterchef quarter final, which will air on BBC One on Friday, April 19, at 7.30pm. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

For her starter, Abi presented a prawn and harissa bisque with scollops on a bed of samphire, tail-on prawn and a parmesan crisp.

Her main course was lamb loin fillet with fondant potatoes, pomegranate and mint carrots and a red wine jus.

Gregg described her starter as “a cracker of a dish”, while John said he was “very impressed”.

Both judges also liked her main course. Giving his critique, John said: “Lots of technique on show but in a very simple appearance. This is what good food is all about.”

Following the judging, Abi was declared as “cook of the day” and given a quarter final place.

Giving her reaction, she said: “I can’t believe it! I’m feeling obviously very happy and very proud of myself.”