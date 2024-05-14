Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate contestant is through to the final six of Masterchef after progressing in the first part of semi-finals week.

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday) Abi and the other seven contestants were given the challenge of preparing a dinner at Fishmongers’ Hall in London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the BBC cooking competition.

They were split into three teams, each responsible for one course.

Abi was partnered with Mary and George on the dessert team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi cooking under the watchful eye of chef Tom Cenci in a previous round. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

They were asked to make a yuzu tart, black olive meringue, coconut and mango ice cream, mango puree, coconut tuiles and charred pineapple.

Abi, who said she doesn’t usually prepare desserts, and her team then served their dish to a dining room full of 70 guests.

Judge John Torode said: "What an extraordinary start to our semi-finals.

“I have got to say that I think our final eight are absolutely magical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow judge Gregg Wallace added: “One of the best events I can remember, and the ambition of the food from eight amateurs is just extraordinary.

“Tonight will live long in the memory of everybody who was privileged to be there.”

Contestants Chris and Louise, who prepared the starter course, were put straight through to the next stage of semi-finals week.

The remaining contestants then returned to the Masterchef kitchen for a cook-off in which they had to showcase an ingredient they don’t like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi, who dislikes blue cheese, prepared fillet steak with a blue cheese and peppercorn sauce, kale and potato gratin made from Stilton and Roquefort, and a Stilton and pancetta bonbon, with a plum sauce.

Gregg said: “I’m loving your use of the cheese through this. I think your creamy blue cheese peppercorn sauce is lovely. It’s doing wonders for that piece of beef.”

John didn’t like the plum sauce but said the rest of the dish was “really tasty” and the gratin was “inspired”.

He said: “You’ve used the cheese to be your seasoning and that is very brave and very, very wise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being put through to the next stage, Abi said: “I think my whole family will be really proud of me. They couldn’t believe it that I even got to the semi-finals.

“I’m feeling really lucky.”