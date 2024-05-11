Masterchef: Harrogate contestant Abi reaches semi-finals after canape challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate contestant is through to the semi-finals of BBC cooking competition Masterchef.

Abi, 21, who was born and raised in Harrogate but now lives in Leeds, was part of last night’s quarter-final, which saw the remaining nine contestants set a brief to cook canapes, which could be sweet or savoury.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace said they were looking for “a single mouthful of absolute deliciousness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contestants had one hour and 45 minutes to cook nine portions of their canapes, which had to be identical.

Harrogate contestant Abi preparing her canapes

Abi, who has reached this stage by combining modern European techniques with Asian-inspired dishes, created a steak tartare with confit quail’s egg yolk and horseradish mayonnaise on a nigella seed cracker.

"It’s one of my favourite dishes. It’s really, really nice – well, if I get it right,” she said.

Giving his feedback, John described her canapes as “great”.

He added: “The cracker is fantastic. They are slightly salty, which I really like."

But Gregg had an issue with the appearance of her canapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m definitely not feeling happy with my presentation – they looked honestly awful,” Abi said.

“But they did say it tasted nice, so at least that’s something.

“It would mean a tonne to get through to the semi-finals, big bragging rights but, yeah, don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

When the judges revealed which contestant would be leaving the competition, Abi looked visibly shocked to have been put through.