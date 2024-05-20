Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate woman is setting her sights on being crowned Masterchef champion when finals week begins tonight (Monday) on BBC One.

Abi Kempley, 22, who works in sales for her family’s salads company, has reached the final four of the popular cooking competition after impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with her Asian-inspired dishes in previous rounds.

She said: “I’ve been cooking for around four years. My cooking was born out of frustration for not being able to spend time enjoying food at restaurants and food markets during lockdown 2020.

“Lockdown gave me the opportunity and time to cook for my family and recreate what we could no longer go out to eat. It became a sort of routine.

Abi Kempley, who grew up in Harrogate, is one of this year's Masterchef finalists. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

“My mum is a great cook, my dad loves to barbecue, but my mum has always told me I got my cooking abilities from my nana, who was a natural.

“For a loved one or someone special I would cook my beef tataki – always a crowd pleaser.”

Abi, who grew up in Harrogate but now lives in Leeds, will go up against fellow finalists Brin Pirathapan, Louise Lyons Macleod and Chris Willoughby as they face “two incredible challenges”.

“My mum pushed me to enter and really believed in me,” she said.

This year's Masterchef finalists. Pictured from the left are Chris Willoughby, Louise Lyons Macleod, Abi Kempley and Brin Pirathapan. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

“I was nervous to apply. I knew that it could be a lot of pressure but I wanted to prove to myself that I was talented and it wasn’t family bias!

“I truly can’t believe I’m through to the finals. I’ve been working so hard for so long and it just feels like a sense of huge achievement and gratitude.

“John and Gregg are great judges and I’ve appreciated any feedback - especially once the initial nerves wore off after the first few rounds.”

Abi, who has been with her boyfriend Eddie for seven years, said Asian flavours are her forté, but she loves French techniques and making a fusion of the two.

“In my cooking, I usually get inspiration from a recipe and make it my own,” she said.

“I always find MOB Kitchen recipes to be a cracking start for comfort.

“Masterchef in general inspires me, and I’m sure many other young cooks and chefs, to get involved and push my own cooking abilities.

“All of my fellow contestants in the competition have given me the real inspiration to cook more elegant and challenging foods.”

In tonight’s episode, which will air on BBC One at 8pm, the final four jet across the world for the culinary trip of a lifetime to Singapore.

Finals week then continues tomorrow night before the winner is crowned on Wednesday evening (May 22).

Speaking of her hopes for the future should she win the competition, Abi said: “My ambitions for cooking, and life in general, are to be able to continue to show my love through food - whatever form that may come in and opportunities may arise!