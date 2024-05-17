Masterchef: Abi from Harrogate reaches finals week after 'blowing away' the judges with her 'incredible' Japanese dish
In tonight’s (Friday) semi-final, the five remaining cooks had 90 minutes to prepare a dish which took inspiration from a past Masterchef contestant.
Abi, born and raised in Harrogate but now living in Leeds, said her inspiration was Tim Anderson, Masterchef champion in 2011.
“I think we’re quite similar in that we like Japanese food,” she said.
Abi cooked haddock two ways: butter baked and a scallop mousse, brown shrimp and smoked haddock ballotine topped with caviar, served with sweet potato puree, sake steamed mussels, yuzu pickled cucumber and a miso beurre blanc.
Judge Gregg Wallace said: “I think Tim Anderson would be really proud of a dish like this if he’d have done it.”
Fellow judge John Torode described her miso beurre blanc as “delicious”, adding: “I think it’s a great dish.”
Following their deliberations, John and Gregg said they were “blown away” by the quality of cooking and put Abi into finals week.
John said: “A completely original plate of food, inspired by Tim Anderson, and her cookery was incredible.”
Gregg added: “That ballotine of the smoked haddock, that was really challenging. It was a great dish.”
Speaking afterwards, Abi said: “My mum is going to be so proud, I know she’s going to burst out crying as soon as I call her.
“She’s done it every round but I think this one will just top it all.”
Masterchef finals week begins on Monday, May 20 on BBC One at 8pm when the four finalists head to Singapore for their next challenge.
