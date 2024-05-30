Massive interest in special event to honour popular Harrogate businessman hit by life-changing stroke
and live on Freeview channel 276
With 80 per cent of tickets sold so far for the event, which is serving as a fundraiser for Disability Action Yorkshire, those interested in attending the Dinner for David are being advised by organisers to book now to avoid disappointment.
Those interested in attending the Dinner for David black tie event should book now to avoid disappointment, with 80 per cent of tickets sold so far.
Funds raised will go to Disability Action Yorkshire, which is soon to open new accessible accommodation in Harrogate allowing people with disabilities to live independently.
David Simister attended Ashville College from 1978 to 1983 before going on to become an award-winning journalist, a local councillor, the chief executive of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, and a successful business owner, among other business endeavours.
He survived a life-changing stroke in March 2023 but has unfortunately not been able to return to work since.
The black-tie dinner will honour and celebrate his achievements and raise money for a cause now able to make a direct difference to his own life and to others from the area living with disabilities.
The event is being organised by Ashville’s alumni organisation the Ashvillian Society, of which David was President for a number of years.
Its current President, Beth Mottram, said: “We are delighted by the interest shown in this event by the Harrogate community and their support in fundraising for this great cause, which is why we are putting everything into making this a night to remember, for all the right reasons!
“David’s brother, Andrew Simister, will say a few words on behalf of David and his family, and we look forward to seeing everyone come together to enjoy some great food and wine, fun and dancing, raising money for Disability Action Yorkshire in the process
Entertainment on the night will include live music, a DJ, a photobooth, a silent auction, and a raffle.
Guests will have the opportunity to win a range of top-notch prizes, including an overnight spa escape for two at Rudding Park, a £50 Liz Earle hamper, a Harrogate Town signed football shirt, and a £50 Provenance Inns gift voucher that can be used across nine North Yorkshire venues.
The evening will begin at 7pm.
Tickets are priced at £60 per person and can be booked in advance by clicking on the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dinner-for-david-charity-event-in-aid-of-disability-action-yorkshire-tickets-858751497847?aff=oddtdtcreator&mc_cid=441db8fb41&mc_eid=c63412dc37
Raffle prizes are also still being sought.
Whether you are attending the event or not, if you would like to donate a prize to help raise money for Disability Action Yorkshire, please email [email protected]
To give directly to Disability Action Yorkshire and find out more about the charity, visit: https://www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/