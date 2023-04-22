News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
35 minutes ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
1 hour ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
2 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
2 hours ago ‘Ask For Henry’ campaign is back at Morrisons cafes from next week

Masham's Black Sheep Brewery will turn yellow in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Black Sheep Brewery at Masham will join a number of other firms in the region to turn yellow in solidarity with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service as a symbol of gratitude and unity.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Well known landmarks and businesses across the region are set to be illuminated in yellow in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s month-long awareness campaign, Yellow Yorkshire.

These include Leeds Civic Hall, Leeds Town Hall, Leeds City Museum, First Direct Arena, Wakefield Town Hall Clock Tower and Meadowhall shopping centre and Masham’s own Black Sheep Brewery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Event organisers at Yorkshire Air Ambulance are still hoping more businesses will pledge their support.

Black Sheep Brewery to light up yellow in solidarity with Yorkshire Air AmbulanceBlack Sheep Brewery to light up yellow in solidarity with Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Black Sheep Brewery to light up yellow in solidarity with Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Most Popular

In addition, one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance air bases, situated at Nostell Priory near Wakefield, will also take part in the light-up event.

Local people are also being encouraged to light up windows at home or social media profiles with a yellow light to support the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This April marks the ninth Yellow Yorkshire campaign, which has grown from a one-day event into a month-long fundraising campaign for the charity.

The campaign has seen the YAA team touring across the region on an educational roadshow to promote the lifesaving work carried out by the expert team of pilots, doctors, paramedics, and technical crew members.

It currently costs £19,000 per day to keep both Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational and, as an independent charity, YAA relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations.

Event organiser Vickie Bowden, Regional Fundraising Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: ‘We're thrilled to see so many businesses and landmarks across Yorkshire supporting Yellow Yorkshire this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is the first time we've asked businesses to light up their buildings.

"The fact that so many are keen is a testament to how highly regarded the Yorkshire Air Ambulance truly is.

“We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the businesses who already pledged to take part in the light-up event.

“Together, we can help ensure that our lifesaving service can continue to be there for the people of Yorkshire when they need it most’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To support the life-saving work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and learn more about how to get involved with the Yellow Yorkshire campaign, visit www.yaa.org.uk.

Read More
More pupils join campaign in Harrogate district for new 20mph speed limit
Related topics:Yorkshire Air AmbulanceMasham