Masham's Black Sheep Brewery will turn yellow in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Black Sheep Brewery at Masham will join a number of other firms in the region to turn yellow in solidarity with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service as a symbol of gratitude and unity.
Well known landmarks and businesses across the region are set to be illuminated in yellow in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s month-long awareness campaign, Yellow Yorkshire.
These include Leeds Civic Hall, Leeds Town Hall, Leeds City Museum, First Direct Arena, Wakefield Town Hall Clock Tower and Meadowhall shopping centre and Masham’s own Black Sheep Brewery.
Event organisers at Yorkshire Air Ambulance are still hoping more businesses will pledge their support.
In addition, one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance air bases, situated at Nostell Priory near Wakefield, will also take part in the light-up event.
Local people are also being encouraged to light up windows at home or social media profiles with a yellow light to support the campaign.
This April marks the ninth Yellow Yorkshire campaign, which has grown from a one-day event into a month-long fundraising campaign for the charity.
The campaign has seen the YAA team touring across the region on an educational roadshow to promote the lifesaving work carried out by the expert team of pilots, doctors, paramedics, and technical crew members.
It currently costs £19,000 per day to keep both Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational and, as an independent charity, YAA relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations.
Event organiser Vickie Bowden, Regional Fundraising Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: ‘We're thrilled to see so many businesses and landmarks across Yorkshire supporting Yellow Yorkshire this year.
"This is the first time we've asked businesses to light up their buildings.
"The fact that so many are keen is a testament to how highly regarded the Yorkshire Air Ambulance truly is.
“We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the businesses who already pledged to take part in the light-up event.
“Together, we can help ensure that our lifesaving service can continue to be there for the people of Yorkshire when they need it most’.”
To support the life-saving work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and learn more about how to get involved with the Yellow Yorkshire campaign, visit www.yaa.org.uk.