Masham Police House to be sold

The announcement comes as North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe looks to make efficient use of public assets.

Masham Police House, referred to by locals as the old police house, was originally used to house the local Police Constable, but since 2003 the building has been leased to charity Mashamshire Community Office, who provide community services and activities such as tourist information, and community library.

During this 19-year period, North Yorkshire Police have continued to use a room in the building, when needed.

Commissioner Zoë said: “Co-locating services at Masham Fire Station aligns our Police and Fire service in this area, making effective use of our estate to ultimately maximise investment in frontline services as detailed in my Police and Crime Plan.

“North Yorkshire Police will continue to have a place of touchdown for local officers when needed, and they will continue as usual to work out of Ripon and Pateley Bridge police stations.

“Mashamshire Community Office is a fantastic local asset which has been providing benefit to the public for nearly two decades.

“I recognise this value on the community and I hope our sale will afford them the opportunity to purchase the property, with a supportive timeline and value agreed for this process.

“North Yorkshire Police will continue to patrol and engage with the local community, as they currently do.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Alex Langley assured: “From a public perspective, there won’t be any changes to the policing service delivered in Masham.

“We fully support this move and we are looking forward to co-locating with our fire service colleagues at Masham Fire Station.”

Mashamshire Community Office now have an opportunity to raise funds to buy the property prior to it being put up for sale.

Paul Theakston, Chair of Trustees, Mashamshire Community Office said they appreciated the offer: “Actually, owning the building will secure our position literally at the heart of the community and ensure that we will be able to provide community services.”