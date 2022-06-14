Masham farmers boost Sepsis Trust

Masham Young Farmers Club staged a charity tractor run which saw 64 vehicles take to the road on May 29, to cover a 50-mile route.

“Our chosen charity for this year is Sepsis UK because of the sad loss of Young Farmer Hannah Brown to Sepsis last year,” said spokesman Helen Jennings.

“Since then, several others in our community have also been affected by the illness, so we wanted to show our support by raising awareness of how to spot the signs of Sepsis.”

Sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, is the immune system’s overreaction to an infection or injury.

If not treated immediately, sepsis can result in organ failure and death, of which five people die every hour in the UK, according to the Trust.

With early diagnosis, it can be treated with antibiotics.

To spread the word of their efforts Masham Young Farmers tractor run took to the roads in the area and started in Masham Market place, through Thornton Watlass, Crakehall, Hunton and Leyburn, where entrants stopped for lunch at the Auction Mart.

“We then went across Grinton Moor, which had some fantastic scenery, then back to Bellerby, Middleham and East Witton,” said Helen.

“The run finished in Fearby with a barbeque and raffle which everyone agreed was a great end to an enjoyable day.”

She added: “Many thanks to the local businesses who supported us by providing donations for the barbeque and raffle.

“We would like to say a special thanks to The Countryman’s Inn, Hunton, for hosting a quiz and coffee morning on our behalf, the proceeds of which are included in our total.”

Masham Young Farmers Club members recently handed over the proceeds of the run to representatives from UK Sepsis Trust, who gave a talk about how to spot the signs of Sepsis.

More information about the illness can be found at: https://sepsistrust.org