Man who survives horrific motorbike crash near Harrogate to feature in latest episode of Yorkshire Air Ambulance's TV series

A police officer from North Yorkshire will feature in the upcoming episode of Yorkshire Air 999, airing on Quest on Friday, November 22 at 9pm.

The episode showcases the rapid response of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s team after Ben Ashe suffered serious injuries in a high-impact motorcycle collision on a winding country lane in Hampsthwaite, near Harrogate.

Ben was just 0.4 miles into a bike ride after work with a friend when his journey took a devastating turn.

While navigating a narrow 60mph lane, he collided with a car, the force of which threw him over 15 metres from his bike, catapulting him from his bike, hitting his head on a dry-stone wall of a residential garden.

A concerned Dutch couple, on holiday in the UK and staying at the property, overheard the accident occur, along with Ben’s friend and fellow biker, quickly called emergency services, staying by his side.

Initially unconscious on impact, when Ben regained consciousness, he explained how he felt dizzy and was sick in his helmet, alarming 999 call takers who feared he could have a serious head injury.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s critical care paramedics, Sam and Becky, were dispatched to the scene, flying 28 miles from their RAF Topcliffe air base in Thirsk.

They arrived prepared for the range of serious injuries often seen in motorcyclists, who are 50 times more likely to be killed in accidents compared to car drivers.

While on route, Sam explained: “For someone with life-threatening symptoms like this, a head injury of this nature, is at the top of our priority list.”

Upon arrival, a land ambulance crew already at the scene and were conducting a primary assessment of Ben’s injuries, who was now conscious, but disoriented, struggling to breathe, and experiencing severe pain in his shoulder, hip, and neck.

Ben’s protective riding gear, including a helmet, leathers, gloves, and a back protector, was vital in reducing the severity of his injuries.

Sam added: “We attend a huge number of motorcycle accidents, and there’s a vast difference between people who wear protective clothing and those who don’t.

"In this case, it definitely reduced the injuries Ben would have had.”

Carefully transferring Ben onto a stretcher, they moved him into the land ambulance, where they could provide further care in a more private environment.

The team administered advanced treatments, including morphine for pain relief and tranexamic acid (TXA) to help stem potential internal bleeding caused by the impact of the collision.

Once in the ambulance, paramedics were relieved to see Ben's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) improve, indicating he had become more alert and responsive compared to his initial assessment.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance team coordinated with the land ambulance crew to transfer Ben to the nearest major trauma centre, Leeds General Infirmary, by road for further care.

This also allowed the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter to remain on standby for any other potential life-threatening emergencies.

At the hospital, scans revealed Ben suffered a broken shoulder, a dislocation of his first right rib, damage to his right AC joint, and a partially collapsed lung, alongside significant bruising.

Ben spent three nights in hospital before returning home on crutches and is now recovering with regular physiotherapy sessions.

Reflecting on the incident, he said: “I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who helped me that day—from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team to the ambulance crews, and the doctors and nurses at LGI.

The speed and professionalism with which they all responded truly made a difference and gave me the best chance at recovery.

“I can’t stress enough how important protective gear is.

"If I hadn’t been wearing mine, the injuries could have been much worse, or even fatal.

"It saved my life, and I’d urge every motorcyclist to wear the proper gear”.

Yorkshire Air 999 continues to offer a unique insight into the vital work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, highlighting the critical role the service plays in saving lives across the region.

The episode will air on Quest on Friday, November 22 at 9pm.