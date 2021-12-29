Man halves his weight over three years

Since joining his Slimming World group in October 2018, Steve Pexton, of Knaresborough, has gone from 28 stone 13.5lbs to 12 stone 12lbs.

Steve said: “Deep down I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time, but it took me a long time to face up to it.

“I didn’t want to ask for help but I’ve realised now though that far from being weak, admitting that you need help takes strength of character and getting support to identify where I can make changes and take control has given me a sense of confidence that is benefitting every aspect of my life.

“It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors for the first time, the relief when I realised I wasn’t the only man there, everyone was warm and welcoming, group is like a family, we’re all at the group for the same reason – to lose weight and feel good.”

Steve turned to the group after struggling with his walking while at a local show.

Steve had received a Slimming World leaflet through his letter box, a personal invitation to the local group and together with a friend they both went along to join.

He followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan of meals of lean meat, pasta, rice, eggs, potatoes, accompanied by lots of vegetables and he started snacking on fruit.