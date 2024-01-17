Malt whisky expert set for memorable Harrogate charity event this week for Parkinson's
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whisky Tasting Evening at West Park Hotel in Harrogate will be led by Les Harrow, a 'Brand Ambassador' for The Malt Whisky Society.
Taking place on Thursday, January 18 at 6.30pm, a memorable evening is in prospect for both the pseasoned connoisseur or anyone just starting to explore the world of whisky.
Parkinson's UK Harrogate & District Branch is a community of people living with Parkinson’s (PwP) in Harrogate & district, as well as those who are indirectly but emotionally connected by the condition.
Whisky expert Les Harrow will take guests through a special range of whiskies selected for the evening in a "five dram tutored nosing and tasting session".
All money raised will be spent locally by PUK Harrogate for the benefit of local people.