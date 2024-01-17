News you can trust since 1836
Malt whisky expert set for memorable Harrogate charity event this week for Parkinson's

A highly-regarded Harrogate charity is holding a special whisky event this week to raise money for local people living with Parkinson’s.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT
The Whisky Tasting Evening at West Park Hotel in Harrogate will be led by Les Harrow, a 'Brand Ambassador' for The Malt Whisky Society.

Taking place on Thursday, January 18 at 6.30pm, a memorable evening is in prospect for both the pseasoned connoisseur or anyone just starting to explore the world of whisky.

Parkinson's UK Harrogate & District Branch is a community of people living with Parkinson’s (PwP) in Harrogate & district, as well as those who are indirectly but emotionally connected by the condition.

The Whisky Tasting Evening at West Park Hotel in Harrogate on January 18, 2024 will be led by a 'Brand Ambassador' of The Malt Whisky Society. (Picture contributed)The Whisky Tasting Evening at West Park Hotel in Harrogate on January 18, 2024 will be led by a 'Brand Ambassador' of The Malt Whisky Society. (Picture contributed)
The Whisky Tasting Evening at West Park Hotel in Harrogate on January 18, 2024 will be led by a 'Brand Ambassador' of The Malt Whisky Society. (Picture contributed)

Whisky expert Les Harrow will take guests through a special range of whiskies selected for the evening in a "five dram tutored nosing and tasting session".

All money raised will be spent locally by PUK Harrogate for the benefit of local people.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whisky-tasting-evening-at-west-park-hotel-harrogate-tickets-778741004307

