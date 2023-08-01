Making a difference: Harrogate charity boosted by Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation

The town’s involvement in the annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards has always been strong, not only in terms of nominations and winners but also sponsorship.

But The Foundation also supports a wide range of young individuals and organisations supporting them, with grants ranging from a contribution to a new hoist for a specialist college to materials for carnival costumers and from a children’s heart surgery fund to sports equipment.

This year’s grants include an award towards a new kiln for Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough which works with disabled people, including young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, sensory impairments and other physical disabilities.

Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation grant for Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough which works with disabled people - Here Foundation Trustee Martin Gerrard presents a cheque to Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws. (Picture contributed)

Foundation Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: “We are delighted to have been able to help young people across the region, from Leeds, Holmfirth, Harrogate and Kirklees to name but a few locations.

"Our criteria for grants are strict so we know that every penny we give is helping to make a difference.”

A registered charity, the Foundation was set up in 2010 to distribute the proceeds of the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, which this year take place on Thursday 16 November.

Nominations for winners are now open and the Foundation is keen to hear about anyone aged under 35 who has achieved success in any field or who has gone the extra mile for their community.

The nomination categories are as follows:

Personality of the Year (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Youngster of the Year (Nabarro McAllister)

Unsung Hero (Jamboree Entertainment Ltd)

Achievement in the Arts (Mary and Jeremy Carter)

Achievement in Education (Harrogate Town FC)

Achievement in Management and Enterprise (CHR Group)

Achievement in Sport (Leeds United Football Club)

Special Award (GMI Holdings Ltd)

Potential winners can be nominated at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk and nominations close on Friday, September 1.

The Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards were founded in 1993 to celebrate the achievement of Yorkshire’s young people, along with raising money for children’s charities in Yorkshire.