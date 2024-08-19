Make it snappy: Deadline looms for applications to take on role of Harrogate Town AFC’s mascot 'Harry Gator'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Town AFC is looking for someone to be their mascot ‘Harry Gator’ on match days at Wetherby Road and at special events.

The club is searching for someone who will be tasked with performing as the mascot at all home games, engaging with fans before, during, and after matches.

They will also be required to participate in on-field activities, halftime shows and during other entertainment segments, as well as posing for photos and signing autographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have said that the personal attributes required to be Harry Gator include having a “high energy personality”, a “positive enthusiastic attitude”, be “team spirited” and be “professional and trustworthy”.

Harrogate Town AFC is looking for someone to be their mascot ‘Harry Gator’ on match days and at special events

The vacancy is open until Wednesday, August 28.

If you are interested, you should email your CV and covering letter to [email protected]

For more information, including a full job description, visit https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/news/2024/august/16/vacancy--match-day-mascot/