Make it snappy: Deadline looms for applications to take on role of Harrogate Town AFC’s mascot 'Harry Gator'
The club is searching for someone who will be tasked with performing as the mascot at all home games, engaging with fans before, during, and after matches.
They will also be required to participate in on-field activities, halftime shows and during other entertainment segments, as well as posing for photos and signing autographs.
The club have said that the personal attributes required to be Harry Gator include having a “high energy personality”, a “positive enthusiastic attitude”, be “team spirited” and be “professional and trustworthy”.
The vacancy is open until Wednesday, August 28.
If you are interested, you should email your CV and covering letter to [email protected]
For more information, including a full job description, visit https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/news/2024/august/16/vacancy--match-day-mascot/
