Major UK contracts success for Harrogate firm committed to 'life-affirming power of the arts'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning PR agency in Harrogate has won a hat-trick of new deals with leading organisations in the UK's arts scene.

Cause UK has strengthened its reputation as a leading public relations agency for the creative arts and literary sector after securing three significant new contracts this summer.

Run by two Harrogate sisters, Clair and Ann Challenor-Chadwick, the ethical PR agency has added New Writing North, The Reading Agency, and the Royal Society of Arts, Manufacture and Commerce (RSA) to its list of significant clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already on its roster are the oldest literary festival in the north, Ilkley Literature Festival, the UK’s biggest crime fiction convention, CrimeFest in Bristol, and the national network, the Crime Writers’ Association (CWA).

Celebrating winning new clients in UK arts sector - Cause UK is run by two Harrogate sisters, Clair and Ann Challenor-Chadwick. (Picture Gary Lawson)

Ann Chadwick, Director of Cause UK, said: “As an agency based in Yorkshire, we’re committed to supporting northern talent.

"We’re also keen to show that you don’t have to be based in London to achieve high-end PR campaigns with proven impact.

“We’re proud to be part of a wider movement in the north that’s working to rebalance that southern bias - particularly in the writing and publishing industries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of July, Cause UK launched its campaign to build a new centre for the writing industries in the North East, achieving significant profile on BBC Radio 4 Today, PM, BBC R2, and BBC online.

Media evaluation platform Cision reported a total reach of 243.6M for the campaign.

A hands-on PR agency, Cause UK has produced its own literary festival in rural Yorkshire, the Dickens’ Festival in Malton with Miriam Margolyes, as well as hosting a number of author talks and events over the years.

It is also a special advisor to the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, which the agency helped relaunch to support freelance northern musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, MD of Cause UK, said: “Our work with New Writing North, The Reading Agency, and the RSA allows us to expand our reach and continue to promote the life-affirming power of the arts.

"These partnerships align with our passion for storytelling and our mission to support cultural initiatives that make a difference.”